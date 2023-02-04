ORONO — The Maine Business School’s undergraduate and graduate programs have been ranked among the best online programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Maine’s Graduate School of Business has been ranked among the 2023 Best Online MBA programs at No. 51 and ranked No. 31 MBA programs for veterans. The undergraduate online management program has been ranked No. 44.

U.S. News assessed schools in this category based on various objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies.

“I’m thrilled that the MaineMBA program is among the top online MBA programs in the country,” says Norm O’Reilly, dean of the Graduate School of Business located in Portland. “Given the number and quality of our MBA concentrations, dual degree programs, and certificates, we are leading the way among business schools in our region.”

The MaineMBA program began in 2019 and is offered online or in-person in flexible, eight-week sessions. Faculty from the University of Maine in Orono and the University of Southern Maine teach the roughly 325 students enrolled in the program. Students can expand upon their MBA program with one of 13 concentrations, including business analytics, finance, health care systems, and blue economy.

The BSBA in management program at the Maine Business School began in 2020, serving students in Maine and beyond.

“This is the second year our online management program has been ranked among the top 50,” says Jason Harkins, interim executive dean of the Maine Business School. “Our world-class faculty have created a robust, rigorous, and relevant online program that helps students from anywhere to complete their business degree from an AACSB-accredited program.”