The University of Maine women’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak and string of 14 consecutive America East regular season road victories came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon.

The University of Maryland Baltimore County’s full-court pressure forced 19 turnovers leading to a 28-3 advantage in points off turnovers and the Retrievers coasted to a 74-57 victory over the Black Bears at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

UMBC outscored UMaine 31-16 over the final 4:07 of the second quarter and the entire third quarter to take a comfortable 59-39 lead into the fourth quarter and was never threatened by the Black Bears.

UMBC improved to 10-12 overall and 7-4 in America East while UMaine fell to 12-10 and 8-2.

It was the most points allowed by UMaine to an America East opponent — regular season or playoffs — since UMBC beat UMaine 74-54 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Jan. 26, 2020.

UMaine held its opponents to 47 points per game during its four-game winning streak.

The Retrievers placed four players in double figures, led by graduate student transfers Kiara Bell’s and Ashia McCall, who had 17 points and 16 points, respectively.

Bell, who transferred from Long Island University, also had 10 rebounds and two assists and Morgan State transfer McCalla had four assists.

Two other graduate student transfers — K.K. White (Wright State) and Nia Staples (Penn State, West Virginia) — contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively.

White also had three rebounds.

Sophomore guard Laycee Drake chipped in with six points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Sophomore forward Adi Smith led all scorers with 33 points for the Black Bears and she also grabbed nine rebounds

It was her third 30-point game of the season and eighth game with at least 20 points.

Junior forward Caroline Bornemann was the only other Black Bear with more than six points as she had 12 to go with three rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Olivia Rockwood hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points and she also had two rebounds.

Smith and Bornemann shot 17-for-30 from the floor but the rest of the team went just 3-for-17.

“[UMBC] took it to us from the first possession when they hit the three [by White],” said UMaine head coach Amy Vachon to Van Wagner/Black Bear Sports Properties play-by-play man Don Shields after the game.

“We really got punched in the face hard and we never responded. Adi responded but, other than that, we didn’t respond,” Vachon added.

She also said the Retrievers “did whatever they wanted to do, honestly. We didn’t really give any resistance at all. So we have to reevaluate, get back to the drawing board and figure out what’s next. We have a tough week ahead of us.”

UMBC was leading 28-23 and closed out the first half with a 9-3 run to supply the Retrievers with a 37-26 lead at the break.

Bornemann’s 3-pointer represented the only points the Black Bears would score.

Over the last 4:07 of the half, UMaine went 1-for-5 from the floor and turned the ball over six times.

UMBC outscored UMaine 22-13 in the third period, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor compared with UMaine’s 3-for-11. UMBC shot 51.9 percent from the floor for the game compared with UMaine’s 42.6 percent.

UMBC had a 15-0 advantage in fast break points and 46-22 edge in points in the paint.

UMaine was again without reigning America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Anne Simon, who continues to nurse a high ankle sprain.

Both teams will hit the road for Wednesday night games as UMaine will travel to Vermont for a 6 p.m. game and UMBC will go to the New Jersey Institute of Technology for a 7 p.m. contest.

The Catamounts beat UMaine in Orono on Jan. 18, 61-52.