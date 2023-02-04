The Steller’s sea eagle has returned.

The enormous raptor — native to Siberia and among the largest birds in the world — was spotted near the Route 127 bridge between Arrowsic and Georgetown at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to the Maine Audubon.

It was the first time the Steller’s sea eagle has been seen in Maine since March 5, 2022. Bird enthusiasts across the country traveled to the midcoast to catch a glimpse of the rare raptor.

🚨 Breaking News alert 🚨



The Steller’s Sea-Eagle has been sighted in Maine!



See below for Stacy Hildreth’s post per the Facebook group. pic.twitter.com/Xv9EkkAEgI — Steller’s Sea-Eagle (seen 2/4 in Maine) (@WanderingSTSE) February 4, 2023

The bird had previously been seen in New Brunswick in November 2022.

The Steller’s sea eagle first appeared in Maine on Dec. 30, 2021, in Georgetown near the Five Islands public wharf.

It was first spotted in Alaska in August 2020, before making a detour to Texas on its way to Quebec in mid-March 2021. It was then seen in New Brunswick in early July, then was rediscovered in Nova Scotia in November. It disappeared until late December, when it arrived in Massachusetts and then found its way to Maine.

There are only about 5,000 Steller’s sea eagles left in the world. Predictions suggest they will go extinct within the next 40 years. They reside along the northeastern coast of Asia, and most of them are found on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia.