A Bangor woman is missing.

Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, was last seen Friday when she left St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Her family hasn’t heard from her for more than a week, McAmbley said Monday morning.

McAmbley described Bishop-Zezima as standing 5-foot-1, weighing 125 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Bishop-Zezima’s whereabouts can contact Detective Andrea Gurecki by email at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov or call 947-7382, ext. 3.