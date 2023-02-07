The Maine Community Foundation has awarded more than $472,000 through three grant programs to 59 arts organizations across the state.

The Maine Expansion Arts grant program, which supports organizations and programs that serve rural communities and/or Black, Indigenous and other people of color, awarded 18 grants totaling $148,500. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF awarded 11 additional grants totaling $80,800.

Grantees include:

Halcyon Music, to perform “Wonderful World” on outer islands

New England Arab American Organization, to engage an artist from the Arab community to lead workshops and projects that explore Arab and Muslim art and calligraphy

Nibezun, to fund four traditional Wabanaki art workshops to further support Wabanaki artists and arts.

Thirteen organizations and projects that support traditional handcrafts were awarded $113,910 through the Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts grant program. A donor with an advised fund at MaineCF awarded one additional grant totaling $2,675.

Grantees include:

H.O.M.E., to support stitchery and quilt programming and projects

Tear Cap Workshops, to expand its craft education programs, artisan workshops, makerspace program, and community-building efforts

Wabanaki Cultural Preservation Coalition, to preserve and continue traditional Wabanaki arts.

The Maine Theater Fund, which supports nonprofit professional and community theaters, awarded $126,485 to 16 organizations.

Grantees include:

Opera House Arts, to upgrade theater lights to energy-efficient LED lights

Penobscot Theatre Company, for its production of “Queen,” a play by Madhuri Shekar

Saco River Grange Hall, to support its 2023 season.

To view all recent grantees, visit mainecf.org/recent grants. The next grant cycle for Maine Expansion Arts, Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts and Maine Theater opens July 1. For more information, visit mainecf.org or contact Senior Program Director Leslie Goode, lgoode@mainecf.org or 207-412-2002 or Program Director Katie Howard, khoward@mainecf.org or 207-412-0832.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.