The University of Maine has hired Jeff Comissiong as the football program’s new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, head coach Jordan Stevens announced Tuesday.

“I’m excited to welcome Jeff Comissiong back to the University of Maine,” Stevens said in a statement. “Jeff is a Black Bear through and through. Jeff is a UMaine grad, was a standout player with the Black Bears, and a former assistant coach at UMaine. Jeff brings leadership and a wealth of experience. Jeff will embrace our student-athletes and they will thrive under his leadership.”

The announcement is the latest off-season hire by the UMaine football team, which is undergoing major changes after going 2-9 last season — the second time in school history the program lost nine games in a season. In January, the Black Bears hired former Nebraska analyst Steve Cooper as the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Most recently, Comissiong served as the linebackers coach at Cornell for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He previously spent time on coaching staffs at Boston College, Old Dominion and Hampton.

In 2006, he joined Harvard as the defensive line coach and helped the Crimson to the top-ranked defense in the Ivy League.

Comissiong was a walk-on with the UMaine football team and a two-year starting linebacker for the program. Comissiong graduated in 1997 and spent the 1996 and 1997 seasons as a student assistant at UMaine before becoming the defensive line coach at Bates College from 1998 to 2000.

From 2000 to 2006, Comissiong was on the UMaine coaching staff and from 2002 to 2006 was the defensive line coach.