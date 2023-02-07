Chilly weather returned to Maine on Tuesday ahead of a round of light snow.

Most towns will see highs reach only the 20s, though coastal Maine towns could see them rise into the low 30s.

Morning winds will calm down for the afternoon before a round of light snow arrives after sunset.

The snow won’t last long overnight. Less than an inch is expected to accumulate for most of Maine, while up to 2 inches are possible in the western mountains.

Credit: CBS 13

Wednesday will be mild, breezy and sunny, with highs reaching into the 40s by the afternoon.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 30s, and another storm system arrives that evening. Right now, snow is expected to change to rain along the coast, with higher amounts of snow and mix further inland and toward the mountains. But no major accumulation is expected.

The storm wraps up by Friday morning.

Friday will be very mild, and many towns in southern Maine, especially along the coast, will see temperatures reach into the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Overall the weekend looks quiet. A storm will pass to the south, and little impact is expected for Maine.