Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies across much of the state.

Bangor saw a record wind chill of minus 45 degrees, which was quite balmy compared with minus 90 degrees on Katahdin.

If the fee hikes get approved by the National Park Service, most visitors to the park can expect to pay around $5 more for week-long passes.

The long-range plan aims to make homelessness brief and rare in Maine.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins joined other Republicans in criticizing the Democratic president for not shooting the balloon down sooner.

Sherry Johnson, 59, won’t spend any time in jail unless she violates the conditions of her probation.

The lawsuit alleges a nurse at EMMC gave Russ Lombardi medication that paralyzed his muscles.

The breeder claimed her company was owed at least $225,000.

Maine’s settlements date back to the 17th century, and some of its towns have gone through more than one name change.

The project includes a performance by The Bumbling Woohas, who describe their music as “death folk.”

Nearly 160 kids from Caribou, Woodland and Fort Fairfield gathered in Caribou to learn about technologies ranging from virtual reality to 3D printing.

Sunday afternoon’s remarkable 3-2 comeback overtime win over Merrimack showcased the team’s desire to turn things around.

Bobcats, moose, deer and foxes are only a few of the creatures that can be found around Orono Land Trust projects.

Not even the minor discomfort could distract Ron Chase from the spectacular snow-covered views from atop Cranberry Peak.

There are few wildlife sightings more beautiful than a fluffy bobcat against a rugged and snowy backdrop.

Missing Bangor woman found safe

Former jail guard gets no prison time for crash that killed child

Mainer accused of New Year’s Eve machete attack in federal custody

Maine DHHS temporarily closes Lewiston office due to cold weather damage

Eastport’s historic port navigates new challenges

Legal lobster sizes could change to protect population

Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

There’s no immediate solution to Maine’s teacher shortage

Debate over voter ID returns to Maine State House

Firefighters contain Fort Kent blaze

Presque Isle fire destroys 3 businesses

WATCH: What you need to know for high school basketball season’s last week

PHOTOS: Ellsworth, Dexter and Central Aroostook win regional cheering titles