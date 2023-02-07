Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies across much of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Wind chill records broken across Maine
Bangor saw a record wind chill of minus 45 degrees, which was quite balmy compared with minus 90 degrees on Katahdin.
Acadia National Park wants to raise entrance fees this summer
If the fee hikes get approved by the National Park Service, most visitors to the park can expect to pay around $5 more for week-long passes.
Initiative to bring unhoused population to ‘zero’ gathers data in Bangor
The long-range plan aims to make homelessness brief and rare in Maine.
Susan Collins will examine Joe Biden’s spy balloon response at defense hearing
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins joined other Republicans in criticizing the Democratic president for not shooting the balloon down sooner.
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old pleads guilty to lying to police
Sherry Johnson, 59, won’t spend any time in jail unless she violates the conditions of her probation.
Widow sues Bangor hospital claiming wrong medication killed her husband
The lawsuit alleges a nurse at EMMC gave Russ Lombardi medication that paralyzed his muscles.
Maine breeder and NH family reach settlement over spaying of golden retriever
The breeder claimed her company was owed at least $225,000.
These Maine towns used to have different names
Maine’s settlements date back to the 17th century, and some of its towns have gone through more than one name change.
Maine’s underpublicized music scene featured in video series
The project includes a performance by The Bumbling Woohas, who describe their music as “death folk.”
Caribou school program brings cutting-edge tech to more Aroostook students
Nearly 160 kids from Caribou, Woodland and Fort Fairfield gathered in Caribou to learn about technologies ranging from virtual reality to 3D printing.
The UMaine men’s hockey team is moving in right direction
Sunday afternoon’s remarkable 3-2 comeback overtime win over Merrimack showcased the team’s desire to turn things around.
Orono Land Trust hopes trail cameras will attract new visitors
Bobcats, moose, deer and foxes are only a few of the creatures that can be found around Orono Land Trust projects.
This western Maine mountain was a winter wonderland
Not even the minor discomfort could distract Ron Chase from the spectacular snow-covered views from atop Cranberry Peak.
This gorgeous male bobcat marks his territory while searching for a mate
There are few wildlife sightings more beautiful than a fluffy bobcat against a rugged and snowy backdrop.
Missing Bangor woman found safe
Former jail guard gets no prison time for crash that killed child
Mainer accused of New Year’s Eve machete attack in federal custody
Maine DHHS temporarily closes Lewiston office due to cold weather damage
Eastport’s historic port navigates new challenges
Legal lobster sizes could change to protect population
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
There’s no immediate solution to Maine’s teacher shortage
Debate over voter ID returns to Maine State House
Firefighters contain Fort Kent blaze
Presque Isle fire destroys 3 businesses
WATCH: What you need to know for high school basketball season’s last week
PHOTOS: Ellsworth, Dexter and Central Aroostook win regional cheering titles