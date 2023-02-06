Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

There are few wildlife sightings more beautiful than a fluffy bobcat against a rugged and snowy backdrop.

That’s what we’re treated to today in one of the latest trail camera offerings from our friend Colin Chase in southern Maine.

The setting is one of Chase’s favorite camera locations, The Ledges. Perhaps not surprisingly, that’s exactly the kind of place bobcats like to hang out.

“Rock cliffs, outcroppings and ledges are important to bobcats for shelter, raising young and resting sites,” the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said on its website.

This time, Chase has captured footage of what appears to be a male bobcat intent on making his presence felt at the rocky site. The cat walks around deliberately and checks out his surroundings before heading to an old stump.

That little stop, which appears to include a few good sniffs and the tom marking with his scent, is either a sign that he is telling other males to steer clear or that it will soon be time to find a mate. Bobcat mating activity occurs between February and March.

Males are solitary among bobcats, which explains why this cat is on his own. In Chase’s recent trail camera video, there was a group of four cats, believed to be a female and her three kittens from last year.

Our gratitude to Colin Chase, aka the “Maine Woodsbooger,” for continuing to provide such beautiful visuals. Be sure to check out the many offerings on his YouTube channel.