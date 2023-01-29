Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Colin Chase has developed a tremendous knack for setting up his trail cameras in great spots to capture amazing videos of Maine wildlife.

That includes a spot he calls “The Ledge,” which is the backdrop for today’s cool footage.

Chase was intrigued, as you undoubtedly will be, to witness the interaction between two familiar Maine furbearers.

The raccoon shown in the video seems quite relaxed while ambling around. It doesn’t even appear alarmed by the arrival of the first bobcat, although it respectfully backs off.

The lack of any serious conflict might seem surprising, because bobcats have a reputation for being carnivores. Bobcats have many different animals on their menu, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

However, raccoons do not appear to be high on their list of preferred dinner choices.

“Bobcats are opportunistic predators and consume a wide variety of prey including snowshoe hare, wild turkey, squirrels and even deer,” state furbearer biologist Shevenell Webb said in 2021, when evaluating a video that showed a bobcat chasing a raccoon up a tree.

“Raccoons are not a typical food source, but it’s certainly possible the bobcat was hoping for a meal,” Webb said.

Bobcats kill mice, voles, grouse, woodchucks and beavers, but also feed on insects, reptiles, small birds and carrion.

This may help explain why the raccoon in Colin’s video didn’t become a meal.

Even after the arrival of the second bobcat, the raccoon is back moseying around. No sooner does it exit the scene, then the group of four bobcats calmly emerges.

Apparently, bobcats and raccoons can live in harmony.

While bobcats are solitary animals, young bobcats, which are usually born in May, often stay with their mother until their first birthday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. That likely means that the group in the video is a female with last year’s litter.

Our great appreciation to Chase for another beautiful trail camera video. Make sure to check out his work and subscribe to his Maine Woodsbooger YouTube channel.