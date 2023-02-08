BRUNSWICK — Rev. David K. North will present a gospel choir workshop on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The workshop is open to the public. Participants in that workshop will have an opportunity to perform the music they learned the next day at the worship service at Brunswick Unitarian Church. At the service Rev. David will provide a sermon as well as song. It is not mandatory for workshop participants to take part in the Sunday service.

North has been the director of Mosaic Harmony, an interfaith choir in the greater Washington DC area, for 26 years. Mosaic Harmony, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, seeks to inspire audiences to embrace all people.

North has been sharing his ministry in word and song his entire life. He has been the director of many musical groups, including the Southern Illinois University Gospel Choir; the Youth for Christ Fellowship Mass Choir of Washington, DC; the Metropolitan Community Church of Washington Gospel Choir; and David North and the Gospel Celebration. He has been singing and performing professionally for more than 50 years.

North has also produced and performed on multiple recordings and has been a soloist at the Kennedy Center with the Men and Women of the Gospel. In addition, he has played the lead role of Oedipus in The Gospel at Colonus at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop and at the H Street Playhouse of Washington, DC. David feels a special calling to be a “bridge person” in interfaith opportunities, and he loves writing music that communicates peace, unity, and harmony.

Suggested donation: $20 (not prohibitive) can be paid at the door by cash or check.

Please register in advance at https://forms.gle/tjUu3byF6oUQzXwC7 or contact administrator@uubrunswick.org.