Grade 12, high honors: Wyatt Stanley and Eden Witham; honors: Connor Davis, Kole Giberson, Ryan Ingalls, Nathan McLaughlin, Arissa Russell, and Ashton Walton.
Grade 11, high honors: Gabriel Whitehouse; honors: Shaylie Austin, Kameron Bouchard, Marissa Cram, Caleb DeSantis, Derek Gagnon, Connor Kelly, Destinee McLain, Connor Smith, and Dakota Willigar.
Grade 10, high honors: Janessa Fiske-Smith and Samuel Jacobs; honors: Rhylie Booton, Dylan McDunnah, and Dakota McLaughlin.
Grade nine, high honors: Samuel McNeal; honors: Kira Adams, Hunter Hale, Hailey Hitchcock, Brayden Osborne, Harlee Sprague, and Trevor VanDine.