The men’s basketball game Wednesday night at the Bangor Cross Insurance Center between the University of Maine and the University of Vermont was delayed due to an uneven alignment of the basketball court.

The court was placed on the floor of the Cross Insurance Center slightly uneven, creating uneven 3-point lines, free throw lines and unsafe conditions on the court.

The game was originally delayed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. but now will begin at 8:20 p.m.

The uneven court stretched just the north side of the court from the baseline to halfcourt. Over half of the court had to be disassembled by Cross Insurance Center and UMaine staff.

Staff placed a piece of wood under the newly placed blocks in order to make the court level.