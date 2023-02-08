The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man.

Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he walked away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient.

Lacher’s family has also expanded the scope of their search for the man, and have informed neighboring states of the active Silver Alert that applies to the 38-year-old.

A police dog tracked him as far as the area around Eastern Maine Community College before losing the trail.

In August, his family offered a $500 reward for information reuniting them with Lacher. That reward was raised a month later to $2,500, and has since been raised to $3,500.

Lacher is 5-foot-11 and weighs 265 pounds. He has long brown hair, a long beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray or green Carhartt pants and an orange knit hat. He has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, and his family has advised that no one should approach or pursue him if found but report his location to authorities.

“We still haven’t had a single, confirmed sighting of my son, nor have his remains been found,” said Tammy Lacher Scully, Lacher’s mother. “We continue to hope he has survived, and we continue to look for him throughout the state and beyond. We’ve decided to raise the amount of the reward to encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

While he was last seen and tracked in Bangor, his family has expanded their search for Lacher to the whole state. Lacher previously had gone missing in Somerset County in late 2021 and was found after about three days in Waterville.

Anyone who has information about Lacher’s whereabouts can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211. McAmbley advised those outside Bangor with tips to contact their local law enforcement agency.