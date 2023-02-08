Organizers for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race have announced the registration dates for this year’s race.

Open registration for Cape Elizabeth residents will take place April 19 followed by open registration for the general public on April 20.

An open lottery registration for any remaining spots will take place April 21.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. on each day on the race’s website.

This year’s race will be held on Aug. 5.

Organizers said there are dedicated registration days for current and past race beneficiaries. Valo, the 2023 charitable beneficiary, will have up to 50 bibs available for those who race to raise funds for the organization. Valo’s bib holders will have the opportunity to register on March 15. Runners who want to run on behalf of previous beneficiaries will have open registration on April 1.

Following the close of registration, organizers said remaining bibs will be distributed to elite runners, sponsors and more than 100 legacy runners who have participated in every running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K since its inception in 1998.

The Kids Fun Run and the High School Mile will return on Aug. 4 at Fort Williams. Registration for the Kids Fun Run will be open online from May 1 through Aug. 3. More information on the events can be found at beach2beacon.org.

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K draws runners from New England and throughout the world.

The race begins on Route 77 near the Crescent Beach State Park entrance, winds along tree-lined streets and past breathtaking ocean vistas and ends in Fort Williams Park at Portland Head Light, which is the most photographed lighthouse in the world.

This year will mark the 25th running of the iconic race.