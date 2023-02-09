A Senate subcommittee, including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, will question senior Department of Defense officials about the suspected Chinese spy balloon at a 10:15 a.m. Thursday hearing.

Collins joined other Republicans in criticizing President Joe Biden for not shooting the balloon down when it was over remote areas of Alaska or Montana. The suspected surveillance balloon entered U.S. airspace on Jan. 28 over Alaska and shot down over the weekend near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

You can watch the defense subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing here.