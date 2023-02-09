A Roadmap to Responsible Offshore Wind Development in the Gulf of Maine

Offshore wind represents an exciting opportunity for Maine’s clean energy future, economy, and communities. As a culmination of 18 months of collaborative stakeholder-driven work, the Maine Governor’s Energy Office (GEO) recently released a draft of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap, a plan to develop an offshore wind industry that works for Maine’s people, economy, and heritage. Join Celina Cunningham, deputy director of GEO, and Stephanie Watson, Maine Offshore Wind program Manager for GEO, who will provide an overview of the roadmap and explain how Maine looks to become a model for the nation for floating offshore wind development done right.

When: Friday, Feb. 10, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event hosted, but you must register to join. Click here to register.