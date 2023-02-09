GREENVILLE — Destination Moosehead Lake is proud to host the 19th annual Chocolate Festival. This year’s event will be back in person for the first time since 2020. With the festival being able to be held in person again this year, we’ll be bringing back the silent and raffle auctions. Attendees will also be able to pick their chocolate treats in person, which wasn’t something we were able to offer the last two years doing the drive-thru version.

The Chocolate Festival will be taking place on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 12-3 p.m. at the Greenville Consolidated School, located at 130 Pritham Avenue. This year’s admission prices are $10 for a large chocolate box or $5 for a small chocolate box. Tickets are now available online and you can also purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event.

This event takes a community to put it on. In 2020 when it was last held in person it took 132 volunteers to set up and run the event, 30 bakers who donated 4,000 pieces of chocolate, 85 businesses that donated items for the raffle and silent auction, one business that donated the supplies needed to serve the chocolate, and three businesses that donated cash to help offset the expenses of the Festival.

The Chocolate Festival is Destination Moosehead Lake’s biggest fundraising event. The last time the event was held in person around 650 tickets were sold.

To buy tickets, please visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/19th-annual-chocolate-festival-tickets-519810.

Destination Moosehead Lake is the official tourism organization for Maine’s famous Moosehead Lake region. Destination Moosehead Lake welcomes thousands of visitors to the region annually, answering questions, and pointing visitors to the many attractions the region has to offer, and the businesses that make the Moosehead Lake region so special. The towns that are covered in our region are as follows: Rockwood, Greenville, Kokadjo, Lily Bay, Beaver Cove, Shirley, Monson, and Abbot.