SOUTH PORTLAND — During one of the year’s most exciting events, a regional panel of judges crowned 23-year-old Juliana Morehouse of Portland Miss Maine USA and 17-year-old Jasmine Roy from Bangor Miss Maine Teen USA.

The competition, which was held at the Sable Oaks Sheraton Hotel, was one of the year’s most anticipated events. “After many years of working in the pageant industry, I feel confidant that both young women will be wonderful representative’s of the state of Maine,” said Laurie Clemente, executive director, “I know they will make us proud as they go on to compete for the title of Miss Teen USA and Miss USA later this year.”

Throughout the event, over 40 Maine delegates competed in three portions of competition: a choreographed “evening gown” on stage runway, a high fashion styled “athletic wear/swimsuit” runway showcasing physical fitness and health, and a private “interview” with a esteemed panel of judges from around the country.

Morehouse and Roy will go on to compete at the national Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions later this year. The Miss USA Organization uses its global grassroots reach to empower women to be self-confident and strive to be their personal best. MUO believes that every woman should be “Confidently Beautiful.” The MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA®, and MISS TEEN USA® beauty pageants provide an international platform through dedicated partnerships with charities, sponsors, and brands around the world. During their reign, our winners are given the tools to personally and professionally enrich others by providing humanitarian efforts to affect positive change, all while developing their personal career goals. For more information, and to learn more about Miss USA’s official causes please visit www.missusa.com.