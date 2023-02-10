Two Maine teenagers are accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in the Midcoast.

Wiscasset police say they tried to stop a car with no plates driving erratically on Route 27 on Monday around 11:30 a.m., according to the Kennebec Journal.

The car sped off, leading police on a 13-mile chase reaching speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

The Kennebec Journal reports as the car crossed over into Richmond, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving nearly collided with a Richmond cruiser. He then sped off again.

A short time later the driver pulled over on state Route 197. The teenage boy and his passenger, a 17-year-old Bangor girl, were both taken into custody.

The driver was charged with eluding a police officer, reckless conduct, criminal speed, and driving to endanger, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Both teens have since been released to the custody of their parents.

The Chevy Impala the teens were in was stolen from a dealership in Sabattus, the Kennebec Journal reported.