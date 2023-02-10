PORTLAND, Maine — Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds are expected for Friday.

Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, but it is still expected to be well above average.

Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially in southern and central Maine.

This could be above record levels at many locations.

Friday will feature clearing skies and very breezy winds through the afternoon.

Cooler air returns for the weekend, but it is still looking mild.

Highs on Saturday will be in the middle and upper 30s with mainly sunny skies.

Sunday looks milder than Saturday, with highs in the lower and middle 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday morning brings our next potential for some light snow showers during the morning. Otherwise another quiet and mild day expected with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday will also be mild in the 40s, with the chance of some rain showers by the evening.

Near record warmth is expected again by the time we reach Thursday next week. Hardly any snow is in the forecast for the next week in Maine.