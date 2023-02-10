Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.

Walmart often uses “dark store” theory, which allows locations to be treated as though they are closed and empty in tax appraisals.

Some customers saw the highest price hikes in the state after their contracts switched from a fixed to a variable rate.

After a warmer-than-average December, climate data show that Maine experienced the warmest January on record this year.

Its forecast to be 63 degrees warmer on Friday than it was last weekend in Bangor, and that means a preview of mud season.

Tyler Wheaton’s family claims the bars and restaurant overserved alcohol to the driver of the car.

We want to see how your furry friends are coping with the winter weather.

African Cuisine will operate out of the Korean Dad kitchen in Veazie to begin offering Nigerian meals every Thursday.

Legendary purveyor of American bad taste, questionable content, outright filth and immaculate suits, John Waters is bringing his one-man show to Waldoboro.

The Bangor High School girls basketball team turned in an impressive performance in its last regular season game in an 85-29 victory over archrival Brewer.

The Ellsworth cheerleaders will be keeping an eye on challenges from Class B competitors Medomak Valley, Hermon and John Bapst on Saturday.

Retired Wildcat coaches Jeff Hudson, Tim Prescott and the late William Hanscom were welcomed into the 300 wins club recently.

The final full week of the regular season for high school basketball is in the books, with the end in sight for other winter sports teams.

“The Steller’s sea eagle frenzy is most welcome,” Maine birder and Steller’s sea eagle enthusiast Bob Duchesne writes.

In other Maine news:

Brewer boys basketball holds off rival Bangor

Aroostook students built a weather station at their school

Watch this porcupine climb to safety from yipping coyotes

Presque Isle boys celebrate a victory over Caribou

Time is running out for Maine towns to restart Hampden trash plant

Abbott lays off hundreds of temporary workers at Westbrook plant

Houlton man sues Waterfront Concerts claiming staff assaulted him

Susan Collins says US deterrence weakened by Chinese spy balloon response