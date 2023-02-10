Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
Walmart often uses “dark store” theory, which allows locations to be treated as though they are closed and empty in tax appraisals.
Regulators will investigate Electricity Maine’s sharp rate hikes
Some customers saw the highest price hikes in the state after their contracts switched from a fixed to a variable rate.
Maine just had its warmest-ever January
After a warmer-than-average December, climate data show that Maine experienced the warmest January on record this year.
Mud season is coming this weekend. Here’s how to prepare.
Its forecast to be 63 degrees warmer on Friday than it was last weekend in Bangor, and that means a preview of mud season.
4 Bangor-area bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash
Tyler Wheaton’s family claims the bars and restaurant overserved alcohol to the driver of the car.
Show us your best pictures of your pets enjoying (or hating) Maine’s snow
We want to see how your furry friends are coping with the winter weather.
Nigerian cuisine latest pop-up eatery at Veazie shared kitchen
African Cuisine will operate out of the Korean Dad kitchen in Veazie to begin offering Nigerian meals every Thursday.
Self-proclaimed ‘filth elder’ bringing his bad taste to Maine’s midcoast
Legendary purveyor of American bad taste, questionable content, outright filth and immaculate suits, John Waters is bringing his one-man show to Waldoboro.
Bangor girls dominate Brewer in regular season basketball finale
The Bangor High School girls basketball team turned in an impressive performance in its last regular season game in an 85-29 victory over archrival Brewer.
After regional win, Ellsworth cheerleaders are seeking 1st state title
The Ellsworth cheerleaders will be keeping an eye on challenges from Class B competitors Medomak Valley, Hermon and John Bapst on Saturday.
Presque Isle High School honors coaches with 300 wins
Retired Wildcat coaches Jeff Hudson, Tim Prescott and the late William Hanscom were welcomed into the 300 wins club recently.
Vote for the Week 9 northern Maine athlete of the week
The final full week of the regular season for high school basketball is in the books, with the end in sight for other winter sports teams.
The celebrity sea eagle has returned to Maine
“The Steller’s sea eagle frenzy is most welcome,” Maine birder and Steller’s sea eagle enthusiast Bob Duchesne writes.
In other Maine news:
Brewer boys basketball holds off rival Bangor
Aroostook students built a weather station at their school
Watch this porcupine climb to safety from yipping coyotes
Presque Isle boys celebrate a victory over Caribou
Time is running out for Maine towns to restart Hampden trash plant
Abbott lays off hundreds of temporary workers at Westbrook plant
Houlton man sues Waterfront Concerts claiming staff assaulted him
Susan Collins says US deterrence weakened by Chinese spy balloon response