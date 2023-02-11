The University of Maine men’s basketball team came out slow in the second half and allowed New Jersey Institute of Technology to pull away for a 65-50 victory at home against the Black Bears.

After a poor offensive performance in the first half by the Black Bears (10-15) who scored just 21 points, the Highlanders (7-17) kept the pressure up on defense and went on a 17-2 run to start the second half. Kevin Osawe scored a layup to cap the run and take a 46-23 lead 5:50 into the half.

UMaine shot 1-8 in both halves from beyond the arch and in the first half turned the ball over eight times.

UMaine was able to cut the deficit to 48-31 on a Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish layup with 11:50 to go in the game. After the basket, however, NJIT went on another 13-3 run and took a 61-34 lead with 7:13 left.

Osawe paced NJIT with 14 points on the day, one of five players in double digits for the Highlanders.

Kellen Tynes scored 14 to lead UMaine and also grabbed four steals to continue his incredible season on the defensive end, leading the country in steals.

Gedi Juozapaitis, UMaine’s leading scorer on the season, shot just 2-9 for four points.

UMaine will host Albany on Saturday at The Pit.