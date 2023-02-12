WINSLOW — “The words of our mission statement are ‘Loving God and Neighbor Without Distinction,’” said Sister Judy Donovan, CSJ. “We generally point to those words on the wall and briefly explain them whenever someone new arrives.”

And the arrivals have grown in lockstep with an expanding schedule of helpful and thought-provoking programs from the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon at the St. Joseph Center, located on 80 Garland Road in Winslow.

“Our Let’s Connect technology workshop teaches people 55 and over to safely use technology in daily life,” said Toni Marie Fredette, director of technology for the Sisters. “On the third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 2:45 p.m., participants can come once or more and learn about dealing with malicious emails, web browsing, using video conferencing to connect with family and friends, online shopping, and much more.”

Those interested in attending Let’s Connect can call 207-873-4512.

Some of the offerings are seasonal, including the opportunity to join the Sisters of St. Joseph on each Tuesday and Thursday of Lent at 6 p.m. (starting Feb. 23 through Holy Thursday on April 6) for a 15-minute online Lenten prayer experience.

“People can join us each time or whenever they can,” said Sister Judy.

To receive the Zoom link for the prayer services, send an email to connect@csjmaine.org.

Other offerings at the center provide education, support, and comfort year-round:

Becoming a Welcoming Community

This group seeks to reach out to LGBT+ persons and their loved ones, per the call of the U.S. bishops in their statement “Always Our Children.” Participants are welcomed with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. There are in-person opportunities to meet, but a monthly meeting is held via Zoom on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to join the group, send an email to BecomingAWelcomingCommunity@gmail.com.

Saint Joseph’s Sanctuary

Inspired by Pope Francis encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si’, the Sisters host free educational events to teach new ways to care for the earth. The group meets on the fourth Saturday of each month for a skill sharing workshop from 10 a.m. to noon, learning permaculture techniques that are good for the earth and all creatures. To learn more and hear about upcoming workshops, email connect@csjmaine.org or call 207-873-4512.

Rose’s Room

“Rose’s Room” is a monthly, nonsectarian support group for those with a loved one in prison or jail. The group meets via Zoom on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. To participate, if you have any questions about this compassionate and confidential ministry, or if you would rather set up an individual meeting, email rosesroom2018@gmail.com.

Gospel Reflection

The Sisters host a Gospel reflection group at the center each Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. to share in prayer and reflect upon the Sunday’s Gospel reading. No registration is necessary.

“We join with others for the unity of neighbor with neighbor and neighbor with God,” said Sister Judy. “We embrace a global spirituality that reverences all of creation as the ‘dear neighbor.’”

To learn more about the Sisters’ work and events at the center, visit their website at www.csjmaine.org.