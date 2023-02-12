University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an online discussion on federal agricultural-related employment laws on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. The session will focus on H-2A program requirements and includes recent Final Rule changes that went into effect in November. The discussion will also cover wage and child labor protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Violations under these employment laws can be costly.

On Oct. 12 the U.S. Department of Labor published the final rule, “Temporary Agricultural Employment of H-2A Nonimmigrants in the United States” which went into effect on Nov. 14. This final rule amends the Department’s regulations governing the H-2A program to improve program protections for workers and enhance enforcement against fraud and abuse, while modernizing the H-2A application and temporary labor certification process.

The presentation will be led by Brian Cleasby, community outreach and resource planning specialist from the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division’s, Northern New England District Office. WHD is responsible for administering a number of statutes that extend various protections to different types of agricultural workers. The session will cover key program considerations to avoid common wage, disclosure, housing, transportation and recordkeeping-related violations at worksites where H-2A workers are employed. FLSA compliance considerations relating to the act’s minimum wage, overtime and youth employment provisions in agricultural-related settings will also be discussed. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation and links to WHD agricultural employment-related resources will be shared during the session.



This program is free; register online to receive the link information at https://extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/discussion-federal-agricultural-related-employment-laws/#request-link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at 207-781-6099 or jason.lilley@maine.edu.