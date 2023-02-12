EAST MILLINOCKET — A home was destroyed as a result of a blazing hot fire in East Millinocket.

Rob McGraw, Millinocket Fire Chief, says crews arrived at the home around noon. When they arrived, the first floor was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire had started to spread to the second floor but the crew contained it, McGraw said. The fire was so hot, it was melting the siding of a neighboring home, he said.

No one was injured in the fire but two cats died. One person was also displaced as a result of this fire.

A pellet stove inside the home is believed to have started the blaze, McGraw said.