The joke is on us! Our democratically elected officials from the left are attempting their age-old tricks again. This is not funny, actually sad, that they apparently try to dupe the public this way.

The Democrats espouse that they are raising taxes on the rich, the companies and corporations, not on the working people. When taxes are raised on companies and corporations, the additional costs plus time and expenses are passed on to the customers, essentially increasing their bottom lines.

I am sure many taxpayers can see through this smoke screen but shake their heads and continue on paying. I truly believe our elected leaders think we are too stupid to realize what they spew every time their lips move. Is it time to wake them up to reality? Maybe a refusal to re-elect them would be a good start.

Do not re-elect any current office holder until they start working for the people, not themselves, their cronies and foreign governments. Wake up before it is too late, if it isn’t already.

Larry Davenport

Fort Fairfield