For far too long, women have essentially been mandated to be givers of life. But do not despair! You too can be a giver of life, whether you are a man, or a woman, or otherwise! We should immediately establish a list of all citizens that includes blood type etc.

This list would be matched against people who need kidney transplants, marrow donors, and the like. Once you are matched, you will donate what is needed. This is a no brainer, because people are literally dying and you might have what they need to live! Shouldn’t you have to donate what they need? Isn’t this just as important as every fetus being carried and born? A life is a life, from birth or otherwise. Don’t limit your beliefs to only ne’er do borns. Surely, you see the logic in this right?

My body, my choice … until everyone gets on board with saving all lives. No more excuses. Do your part for your fellow citizens who are already living, have families, and pay taxes. Or, stop creating laws that make only women give up body autonomy. Your choice. Wait, my choice … wait …

Sheralyn Zeto

Howland