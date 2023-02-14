ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth has finalized a Downeast Makerspace Feasibility Study with support from several statewide organizations, businesses and volunteers. The study’s report outlines research into the viability of a makerspace in Ellsworth and charts next steps to bring a makerspace to fruition.

A makerspace is a collaborative space outfitted for various uses (making, learning, exploring, and experiencing) the arts. This feasibility study was structured to identify interest and support to sustain a makerspace in Downeast Maine with the intention to contribute to the area’s creative economy while supporting area artists, organizations, businesses and the Downeast community. The makerspace will achieve this goal by building awareness for the Arts in Downeast Maine, generate income for surrounding businesses, engage individuals and families in the community, all while attracting visitors to the region and improving quality of life.

Karin Otto, business consultant and study group lead said, “In Ellsworth, as in Maine generally, arts and culture are woven into the fabric of our community. An impressive number of amazing organizations contribute to the vibrancy and growth of arts and culture in downtown Ellsworth and the region. Some examples of these are Artsworth, Ellsworth Community Music Institute and The Grand Theater, just to name a few. It is the hope of this group that a future makerspace will offer an opportunity to fill gaps in the region and provide support for current cultural outlets.”

The study’s report concluded that a makerspace in Ellsworth would indeed be a valuable addition to the city and, in particular, downtown Ellsworth. Heart of Ellsworth welcomes the opportunity to partner with another group or organization interested in spearheading its development.

The Downeast Makerspace Feasibility Study was supported through a grant from Maine Community Foundation, community volunteers and the following statewide organizations and businesses; Northeastern University’s Roux Institute, Maine Crafts Association, Hancock County Planning Commission, The Artful Aide, Artsworth, Machias Savings Bank, MDI Biological Laboratory, Design Group Collaborative, Schoodic Arts for All, The Women’s Business Center at Coastal Enterprise, Inc. and Small Business Development Centers at Coastal Enterprises, Inc. Questions and inquiries for a digital copy of the study may be directed to Cara Romano, executive director – Heart of Ellsworth, at cara@heartofellsworth.org.