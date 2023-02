Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I completely agree with William Nelson’s letter to the editor in the BDN on Feb. 9. Additionally, I would suggest that you print Monday’s entire comics pages, with Dear Abby, Scrabble, Sudoku, Jumble and Cryptoquip; perhaps in Tuesday’s paper if Saturday’s is not possible.

These are a reason why I subscribe to the BDN, especially to the print edition.

Marjorie Adams

Holden