While politics in this country is no longer the envy of other countries you would think that elected members of the parties could at least show civility when it comes to listening to the president provide the voters with his views of just how good the country is doing, and where we need to buckle down and join together to resolve issues presented to us.

Instead, it appears that the Republicans can do nothing but complain and show not just the voter, but others across the globe that have an interest in U.S. politics, just how petty they can be. As I see it, there are several ways problems facing the country can be resolved. One is for reasonable voters to remove those politicians from office. A second approach would be to see to it that both parties work together to resolve their differences.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complaining that her salary isn’t enough should be removed from office for what she says and her failing to offer any constructive comments. She can’t even follow the wishes of the Speaker of the House, when he wanted members of his party to be respectful of the president. Then she makes the comment that she did nothing wrong. The pictures of her with her mouth open tell a different story.

The face of this nation was once one of hope and prosperity. Now it just offers bitterness and failure of the government to work for its citizens. That saddens me.

Richard Barclay

Holden