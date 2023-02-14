WATERVILLE — Registration is now open for Thomas College’s annual Dirty Dog Mud Run. Open to the public, this year’s run will take place on campus in Waterville on Sunday, April 16.



The Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 15-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus. Obstacles include mud, tire flips, wall climbing, cargo net climbing, and more mud.

The 5K run is open to all community members, and a mini obstacle course called the Pup Run is open to children up to age 10. Participants can create a team or are welcome to make this an individual challenge.

“My favorite time year is when a group of us here at Thomas work to live up to the motto ‘we make mud fun’ and then work hard to share that fun with as many people as we can,” said race director Jim Delorie. “I cannot wait to see all the familiar faces this spring and try to discover who they are again at the finish line when they are smiling and covered in mud. We hope to see you all out here April 16th!”

Tickets are $30 for adults until 2/15 ($45 after 2/15) and $5 for kids. Register here.

The Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run is proudly sponsored by Central Maine Motors.