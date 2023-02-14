Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

When I was in high school, I had a friend who I would hang around with a lot. She didn’t come from a family like mine with both parents around and owning the house her family lived in. One day I heard her family was being kicked out and her mom didn’t have the ability to house her anymore. As her friend I wanted to do what I could to help her, so I talked with my family and convinced my parents to take her in.

In some ways, this is a story so many children face, the threat of being on the street, but in others, it’s not, someone coming in to try and help. Ultimately, this is a story about a group too little mentioned in discussions of unhoused people, children, and how we all need to be the kind person to extend a hand to someone in need. Not just as individuals either, but as a concerned citizenry.

That is why I am urging lawmakers and community members to support LR 2154, “An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Construct Affordable Housing.”

Lucca Hamina

Orono