Mainers looking to book their summer travel will have more budget-friendly options for flights out of Portland.

Breeze Airways will offer direct flights to Charleston, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh; and Tampa, Florida, from the Portland International Jetport, according to Zachary R. Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Portland, Maine,” Paul Bradbury, the airport’s director, said Tuesday morning. “As Maine’s Home Airport we are focused on providing Mainers the non-stop destinations they desire.”

Breeze Airways will offer its flights to Charleston and Tampa year-round starting May 19 and 17, respectively. Its service to Norfolk and Pittsburgh will be seasonal, running from June 2 to Sept. 5.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years. That rebounded to 1.97 million last year.