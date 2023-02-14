A big warmup is on the way to Maine, with near record highs possible Thursday and Friday.

Skies will be clear for much of Maine and highs will reach the low 40s for most.

More mild weather returns on Wednesday, when highs will be in the 40s and scattered rain or snow showers possible throughout the day.

Thursday will see drier weather, and temperatures will be mild, reaching even into the 50s. Record highs are possible across much of the state.

A storm system will arrive in Maine on Friday, when rain will fall off and on throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the 50s and breezy winds.

The rain is expected to wrap up by Friday evening, and a cold front will bring much chillier temperatures for Saturday, when the highs will stay below freezing. Sunshine, though, will predominate.

That cold won’t stick around for long, with highs rebounding into the 40s on Sunday and nearly 50 on Monday.