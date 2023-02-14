AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles released its proposal for a new standard license plate on Tuesday.

The design, based on the 1901 Maine flag, would replace the current chickadee plate.

“License plates serve not only to identify vehicles, but are a way of expressing our love for our state,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said. “We’re excited to present this new design proposal for the coming license plate reissuance.”

The chickadee design was first issued in 1999.