The 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament kicks off Tuesday with Class AA quarterfinal games and preliminary tourney games throughout the state. Starting Friday, we’ll see all the teams compete at tournament sites in three cities — Bangor, Augusta and Portland — on their quest to bring home a gold ball.

But even for the most die-hard fan, it’s impossible to be at three locations at once to take in all the tournament action.

Don’t worry — we’ve got your back.

Once again the Bangor Daily News’ sports team will be covering every game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in person. We will also have coverage of some key Bangor area teams competing in Augusta and Portland, in addition to every state championship game.

This year, all BDN sports content — including high school basketball tournament coverage — will be available to readers without a BDN subscription from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Friday, March 3, thanks to our sponsor Katahdin Trust.



Here’s everything you need to know to stay up-to-date on the latest news from this year’s Maine high school basketball tourney.

What’s the best way to stay on top of all tourney news?

The first thing you want to do is bookmark the BDN’s 2023 Maine High School Basketball Tournament page. It is the central hub for all schedules, scores, game recaps, brackets and more. It’s your go-to place for everything you need to know from the tourney.

How can I find out who is competing?

Not sure who even made it to the tournament in your favorite class? The best way to follow which teams are still in the running for a title is with our tournament brackets. We have brackets for each region and class, for both boys and girls.

Girls: Class AA North | Class AA South | Class A North | Class A South | Class B North | Class B South | Class C North | Class C South | Class D North | Class D South

Boys: Class AA North | Class AA South | Class A North | Class A South | Class B North | Class B South | Class C North | Class C South | Class D North | Class D South

Where can I find the schedule?

You can find the schedule for each day of the Maine high school basketball tournament, starting Tuesday, Feb. 14, with our schedule and scores page. It will be updated daily with the full schedule, including which teams are competing, where the game is being held and what time the contest is scheduled to start.

Will there be live game coverage?

Beginning Friday, Feb. 17, when tournament action moves to the centralized sites, the BDN will have a daily live blog with real-time updates from the games. We will have reporters at every game in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center, as well as key games for the A North and AA North tournament games in Augusta and Portland. We will provide score updates from games throughout the state on the live blog as well.

We will also recap the best moments of the tournament with a daily video featuring clips of the plays you have to see.

What’s the best way to find a game score?

Starting Friday, Feb. 17, the fastest way to find a final score will be through our daily live blog. You can also stay tuned to our schedule and scores page, which will be updated with the final score following each game starting Tuesday, Feb. 14. The brackets will be updated throughout the tournament as well. You can also follow the Bangor Daily News on Twitter and Facebook to find our latest game coverage.

If you’re more interested in a deep-dive of the games, our reporters will be writing recaps from high school basketball tournament games in Bangor, as well as select AA North and A North games in Portland and Augusta. Each recap will include photos from the game.

Where can I watch the games online?

For the games you can’t attend in person, NFHS Network, WHOU and Maine Public will be providing livestreaming options. Read our tourney livestreaming guide to find out which games will play where, and which ones require subscription fees.