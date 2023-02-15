SKOWHEGAN — Outdoor fun is the theme of Somerset SnowFest, a high-energy celebration of all things winter, Feb. 17-26 in the Skowhegan area.

Lead sponsor Hight Family of Dealerships and event organizers Lake George Regional Park and Main Street Skowhegan have joined forces to bring a 10-day festival chock-full of activities to the region.

“We are thrilled to bring Somerset SnowFest back for the fifth year,” said Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan. “Each year we try to outdo ourselves, adding more activities and increasing the number of days the festival runs. The better the festival, the more people we can attract to Skowhegan, which will benefit our local businesses and the regional economy during the slowest retail season.”

Skijor Skowhegan (Feb. 25), sponsored by Baxter Brewing Co., is now in its fifth year and features more than 50 teams competing for $2,000-plus in prizes. Underwritten by Franklin Savings Bank. Skijor Skowhegan is coordinated by Main Street Skowhegan. Skijor Skowhegan event partners include Whittemore & Sons; Skowhegan Savings Bank; NewGen Powerline Construction; Hemphill’s Horses, Feed, and Saddlery; and Sugarloaf.

Lake George Regional Park will host several SnowFest activities on the lake and their expanded trail network. Thrill-seekers and adventure lovers can compete in the downhill kayak race (Feb. 18) or the winter Triathlon (Feb. 26), sponsored by Redington-Fairview General Hospital and featuring a course with cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking. The second annual Ice Hole World Championships returns on Feb. 18, preceding the downhill kayak race. Ice Hole is similar to the popular yard game, Cornhole, but designed for the ice. Its creation is rooted here in the Skowhegan area.

Annual favorites like the kids’ box sled race (Feb. 18) and the ice fishing derby (Feb. 19) are back, and Skowhegan Outdoors, an initiative of Main Street Skowhegan, will host several free activities for families, including cross-country skiing clinics and a Yeti hunt.

New events this year include Somerset SnowFest Kick-Off Party at Bigelow Brewing (Feb. 17) sponsored by Bigelow Brewing and Baxter Beer Co. and a week-long ice bar hosted by Unwined, Skowhegan’s wine bar. Come fly a kite with us as we wrap up Somerset SnowFest at Kite Fest (Feb. 26) on Lake George.

All events, including the downhill kayak race, triathlon, and flagship event, Skijor Skowhegan, Maine’s premier equestrian skijoring competition, are open to the general public for spectating. Many events require pre registration for participation. The area expects to draw visitors from all over Maine and New England as the popularity of unique events like Skijor Skowhegan, the downhill kayak race, and Ice Hole World Championship continue to grow.



For a complete list of Somerset SnowFest activities and participation registration, visit https://somersetsnowfest.org For more information, please contact Kristina Cannon at kristina@mainstreetskowhegan.org or 207-614-4078. For photos or to request a press pass, please visit: https://somersetsnowfest.org/press/.