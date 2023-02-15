PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will ordain Kennebunk’s Daniel Mahoney to the permanent diaconate on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland. All are welcome to gather for this special celebration.

A permanent deacon is an ordained minister of the Catholic Church who is dedicated to the service of the word, sacrament, and charity. Deacons are called to serve at the altar, to proclaim the Word of God, and to commit themselves to lives of charity. The word “diaconate” comes from the Greek word “diakonia,” which means “service.” Deacons cannot celebrate Mass, offer the sacrament of reconciliation, or perform the anointing of the sick, but they may officiate at baptisms, bless marriages, and conduct funeral services outside of Mass. They also minister in different settings, from the traditional parish to prisons, hospitals, convalescent homes, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and many others.

“My passion is to be a parish deacon and serve the people through baptisms, weddings, funerals, and adult faith formation,” said Dan. “I feel I was called to be a deacon to help actualize the ministry of Christ in the community.”

A native of New Hampshire, Dan grew up in New York before attending Cornell University. He earned a certificate in pastoral ministry from the Loyola Institute of Ministry in New Orleans. Deacons are considered a bridge between the Church and the secular world because many hold secular jobs. Dan has spent three decades working with those suffering from addiction, and is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

“It is a special moment of joy for Daniel, his wife, his children, and all of us as we witness the power of the grace of God transforming his life into a life of service to God and his people,” said Bishop Deeley.

During the Rite of Ordination, Dan will resolve to be consecrated to the Church’s ministry, to discharge his office with humble charity so as to assist the priestly order, to proclaim the faith in word and deed according to the Gospel and Church tradition, to deepen his spirit of prayer, and to conform his way of life to the example of Christ.

He will approach the bishop and, placing his hands within his, vow obedience to him and his successors. Dan will then lay prostrate while the Litany of Saints is sung. The Litany is a prayer of petition for Christ’s mercy and for the intercession of the saints. Dan will then kneel before the bishop who will lay hands upon him in silence. The bishop will pray the Prayer of Ordination, beseeching the Lord to “look with favor on this servant of yours who will minister at your holy altar and whom we now humbly dedicate to the Office of Deacon.”

Dan will be vested with a stole and dalmatic, symbols of the diaconate. Once vested, Dan will receive a Book of the Gospels from the bishop who will counsel him to “Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach.” The Book of the Gospels is denotative of a deacon’s mandate to proclaim the Gospel at Mass. Finally, the bishop will welcome him with the fraternal kiss of peace.

For those not able to attend Sunday’s ordination in person, it will be livestreamed at www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies.