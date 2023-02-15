The sixth annual WinterKids Winter Games wrapped up last week with 16 schools competing statewide to win cash prizes for their schools! The Winter Games is a 4-week series of challenges in outdoor physical activity, nutrition, family engagement and winter carnival. This year’s theme was “My Wild Winter.” Each competitive school receives a cash prize based on how they finish and play along classrooms and schools receive prizes. All told, 10,000 kids in all 16 Maine counties (and 13 other states) participated in the Winter Games between the competitive and play along tracks of the program, earning $30K in cash and prizes.

Gold Medal: Leroy H. Smith School, Winterport, Waldo County – $5,000 (4th year in the Winter Games)

Silver Medal: Williams – Cone School, Topsham, Sagadahoc County – $3,000 (1st year in the Winter Games)

Bronze Medal: Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Rangeley, Franklin County – $1,500 (4th year in the Winter Games)

“We are thrilled to offer a fun, active way to engage thousands of kids in outdoor learning throughout the winter,” says Julie Mulkern, WinterKids executive director. “We are so proud of all the teachers and students who competed and worked together to stay healthy and active during the winter months, and will continue their healthy habits year-round” says Mulkern.

Embracing outdoor learning helps to counteract the negative effects of excessive screen time – particularly for those in elementary school. WinterKids provides resources for both teachers and parents to get their kids outside and active with curriculum resources, toolkits, incentives, and more. There is also a WinterKids Winter Games Facebook group for resource sharing, and downloadable activities on the organization’s website at www.winterkids.org.

WinterKids is the nonprofit organization that helps children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. The organization delivers innovative outdoor programs for families, schools, and communities. WinterKids’ Major Community Sponsor is L.L.Bean. WinterKids’ Supporting Sponsors are Agren, CMP, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, WEX, and WMTW 8 and The CW. The WinterKids Winter Games are presented by Hannaford Snack Pals with support from Backyard Farms, Aroma Joe’s, Subway, MMG Insurance, Kittery Trading Post, and Stockhouse Sports Pub and Restaurant. Learn more at WinterKids.org.