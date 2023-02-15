Several top athletes from the North region are among the semifinalists for this year’s Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards. The awards honor the state’s top senior basketball player on the boys and girls sides. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Mr. Basketball’s semifinalists are headlined by Brewer High School’s senior duo of Brady Saunders and Brock Flagg. Dexter’s Will Kusneirz is a semifinalist, as well as Jason Reynolds of Winslow, who has burst onto the scene this season as a top scorer and rebounder in Maine. Nokomis’ senior forward Madden White, Oxford Hills’ shifty guard Cole Pulkkinen and Cheverus’ Silvano Ismail also made the list.

Other semifinalists for Mr. Basketball are Dirigo’s Charlie Houghton, South Portland’s Jaelen Jackson and Thornton Academy’s Will Davies.

John Shea of Edward Little won the title last season.

Miss Basketball’s semifinalist list this season also is studded with northern regional stars. Bangor’s Emmie Streams, Oxford Hills’ Sierra Carson and Bella McLaughlin of Hampden Academy are Class AA North’s representatives.

Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner, a 1,000-point scorer and 1,000-rebound grabber, is a semifinalist, as is A North foe Hope Bouchard of Lawrence. Southern Aroostook’s Madison Russell also made the list.

Southern Maine semifinalists include Audrey Mackie of Oceanside, Old Orchard Beach’s Elise MacNair, Falmouth’s Anna Turgeon and North Yarmouth Academy’s Angel Huntsman.

Jaycie Cristopher of Skowhegan won the award a year ago.

This year’s winners will be named on March 10 at a banquet at the Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor.