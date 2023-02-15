An investigation is underway into an incident involving a substitute teacher and a student at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish.

MSAD 6 Superintendent Clay Gleason said the teacher has been removed from the substitute teaching list pending the results of the investigation.

Gleason also said the incident occurred outside of school hours and off school grounds.

He said the district is cooperating with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation and conducting its own internal review.

The district did not provide details about the nature of the events that prompted the investigation.