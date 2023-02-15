A Waterville woman driving along Norridgewock Road crashed through the guardrail and went down an embankment into a brook on Tuesday evening.

Vanessa Poirier, 25, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving to endanger and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Poirier was allegedly speeding west on Center Road about 5:26 p.m. when she failed to stop at the intersection of Norridgewock Road. Poirier nearly struck two other vehicles before crashing through the guardrail and ending up in Fish Brook, Fairfield police said.

Poirier was taken to Thayer Center for Health in Waterville, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Poirier is scheduled to appear at Skowhegan District Court on June 14.