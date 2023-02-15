Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I fully agree with the two people who wrote the letters to the editor last week concerning the Monday puzzles in the BDN. While soon losing the print edition of the paper on Mondays will be a bummer, the idea of not having a hard copy of the puzzles is exasperating to many, myself included!

Last week’s clever letter writers suggested printing Monday’s puzzles in the Saturday paper’s print version also. What a great idea!

I urge all other readers in agreement to contact the BDN soon and express their support for this excellent solution to our “puzzling” problem!

Brian Carter

Old Town