It boggles the mind to learn in the BDN on Friday, Feb. 10 that the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) fined Electricity Maine a half a million dollars two years ago for false and deceptive marketing, yet still allowed Electricity Maine once again to be a supplier this past year.

And it is not only Electricity Maine. This winter I encountered the same problem with another company: I was never notified of its rate increase.

Well, fool me once by that company — shame on them. But fool the PUC twice by Electricity Maine? Shame on the PUC. What does the P in PUC stand for anyway? Who appointed the members of this commission?

Sidney Block

Northport