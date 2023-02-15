Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We are lucky here in Maine to have senators who listen to — and deeply consider — constituent concerns when deciding on what programs to support in Congress. Recently, I met with Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins to discuss how Medicare Advantage saved my life. I truly appreciate the time they took out of their busy schedules to sit down and hear my story.

I suffer from a rare blood disease that requires me to take medication that costs nearly $20,000 a month. If I don’t — it could turn fatal. Thankfully, through my Medicare Advantage plan, I only pay $9 a month. As you can imagine, it’s incredibly relieving to have a plan that keeps me covered.

Health scares have given me many ups and downs in life, but I know at the end of the day, I have strong health care coverage that supports me every step of the way.

I can confidently say that I would not be here today if I had not learned about Medicare Advantage through the Senior Planning Center. I thank our senators for continuing to stand up for Maine seniors and providing programs that save money and provide life-changing care.

Al Thurlow

New Vineyard