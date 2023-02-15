MACHIAS — Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia and Downeast Recovery Supports Center at the University of Maine at Machias Performing Arts Center, 116 O’Brien Avenue, for a free screening of TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE, followed by a panel discussion about substance use disorder and recovery in our communities.

The addiction crisis in America has reached a new boiling point, and courageous people – at all levels, from all walks of life – are rising to answer the call. TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE is a feature documentary film following individuals grappling with the current systemic failures of how we have dealt with addiction in communities and their journey to develop and employ new, innovative, and often controversial solutions to the problem. It is a quasi-anthology, weaving characters through their own stories as they connect to the issues plaguing all communities and the country in an urgent fight to save lives.

TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE (106 minutes) is a Vivifi Films Production from award-winning producers of THE ANONYMOUS PEOPLE and GENERATION FOUND, Greg Williams & 2-time Emmy award-winning Jeff Reilly, featuring Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh; NFL Pro Bowl Player, Darren Waller; Spoken Word Artist and Educator, Joseph Green; WA State Representative, Lauren Davis; Community Outreach Volunteer, Roz Pichardo; and Boston Police Officer Josh De La Rosa, with Music from 9-time Grammy-nominated Sia.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend this FREE screening event followed by a panel discussion. Doors open at 1 p.m. Coffee, popcorn, and snacks will be provided. The snow date for this event is March 26.

Seating is limited and RSVP is required by Feb. 21 to reserve your seat. Register online at bit.ly/film-226.

For more information call Lauren at 207-271-8806 or email lauren@healthyacadia.org.

This Tipping the Pain Scale film screening event is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $1,000,000 with 0 percent financed with non-governmental sources. The views presented here are those of Healthy Acadia and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, visit HRSA.gov.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.

DownEast Recovery Support Center is an AMHC service funded by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.