A Turner man is missing.

Clarence Patten, 47, was last seen Wednesday evening walking in the woods near his Trask Road home, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Patten has experienced mental health issues, Moss said early Thursday afternoon.

Patten was described as a white man, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. It’s not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information about Patten’s whereabouts can call the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-753-2599.