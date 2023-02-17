WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine announced that Kathryn Austin, a Brewer native, has been awarded a spring internship in her Washington, D.C., office. Austin is a graduate of Brewer High School.

“It is a pleasure to give Mainers an opportunity to serve their state,” Collins said. “Kathryn has a strong work ethic and leadership skills. I am pleased that she will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process firsthand through this internship.”

Austin is currently a junior at the University of Maine, where she is majoring in political science and minoring in legal and leadership studies. She is a member of the Alpha Phi chapter at the University of Maine. Upon graduation, Austin plans to continue her education and pursue a career in law.

Maine students who are interested in applying for future sessions of the internship program can do so through Collins’ website at https://www.collins.senate.gov/services/students.