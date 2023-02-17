A storm will bring rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow to Maine on Friday.

Slick travel is likely Friday evening, especially inland and toward northern Maine.

We’ll start off in the 30s or low 40s for Friday morning, and temperatures will fall through the rest of the day.

Rain will begin in the morning and continue into the afternoon for southern Maine.

Credit: CBS 13

As temperatures get colder in the afternoon and evening, we will see a switch to freezing rain, sleet and then snow before things wrap up for the evening.

Overall, southern Maine should not see much winter precipitation.

In southern and central Maine, a coating up to an inch of snow and sleet is expected.

There could also be up to 1/4 of an inch of freezing rain in central to downeast Maine.

Roads could be slick heading into the evening.

Credit: CBS 13

For the mountains through eastern Maine, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with up to 6 inches in the highest elevations.

Northern Maine towns like Fort Kent and Houlton will receive the most snow, with a half-foot up to a foot expected.

Temperatures drop into the teens Friday night, and Saturday looks cool and quiet with 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will bring a quick return to milder weather. Highs will reach the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Mild weather continues into President’s Day on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and we will see rain showers through the day.

Credit: CBS 13

Somewhat cooler temperatures return next Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40, with more sunshine.

Our next snow chance arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it looks like a fairly weak system at this time.

Our next significant storm will arrive next Thursday. It has the potential to bring widespread snowfall to the state.